Jessica Chastain heaps praise on SS Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR’

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is the latest Hollywood A-lister to come out in praise of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ”RRR”.The actor, known for her performances in ”Zero Dark Thirty”,”Interstellar”, ”A Most Violent Year” and ”The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, shared her excitement about watching the film in a Twitter post.”Watching this film was such a party,” Chastain wrote, sharing a post on Friday by Variance Films, the official distributor of ”RRR” in the US.

The movie’s official Twitter handle replied to her tweet and wrote, ”Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy.” Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, “RRR” follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.Released theatrically last March, ”RRR” raised reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2022 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.