Yash Raj Films to open advance booking for Pathaan in India on Jan 20

Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacles that audiences will see in theatres, the visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – in it. Now, according to latest trade experts, the advance booking for the magnum opus will open on January 20 in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE versions in Hindi. The movie, that dropped its theatrical trailer recently, sent the country in a tizzy with its high octane action sequences. Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he was thrilled by the buzz that the trailer created in a matter of hours. He said, “It was a huge task to arrive at the trailer of Pathaan because the teaser and the two songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have taken the expectations of the film sky high. We were clear that we will make a trailer that will only add to the buzz and the hype that the film currently has.”