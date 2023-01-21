Reliance Industrial Infra logs Rs 190.43L net for Q3

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited on Friday said it logged a net profit of Rs 190.43 lakh for the third quarter of FY23. The company in a statement issued said for the period ended December 31, 2022 its total income stood at Rs 2,060.14 lakh (Q3FY22 Rs 2,040.67 lakh) and the net profit at Rs 190.43 lakh (Rs 199.36 lakh). The company said it continues to provide infrastructure support services, namely transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, construction machinery on hire, and other support services to Reliance Industries Group, with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Limited. The company presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil, the statement said.