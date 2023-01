Tamannaah, last seen in the Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam, is part of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. The makers shared a photo of the actor from the film sets on Thursday. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is backed by Sun Pictures. It may be noted that Jailer will mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Tamannaah. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is backed by Sun Pictures.