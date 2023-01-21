Actor Sathish ready to play lead role 

White Carpet Films K. Vijay Pandi’s upcoming production, featuring actor Sathish in the lead role, directed by debutant Venki, was launched with a simple ritual Pooja ceremony. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, Trident Arts Producers R. Ravindran, Seven Screen Studio Producer Lalith, Escape Artists Madhan, PVR Cinemas Meena, Doctor Nisha, Advocate Dhamodara Krishnan, and many others were present. This yet-to-be-titled movie marks the third production outing of producer K. Vijay Pandi of White Carpet Films. He had earlier produced Arulnithi starrer Dejavu, and Naveen Chandra’s Telugu film ‘Repeat’. It is worth mentioning that Venki earlier worked as associate director with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, tentatively titled ‘White Carpet Films Production No.3’, features Sathish as the lead character and Simran Gupta performing the female lead role. Anand Raj, John Vijay, Ramesh Thilak, Thangadurai, Madhusudhanan, and many others are a part of this star-cast. Yuva is handling cinematography, and VBR is composing the music for this film.