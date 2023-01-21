Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says race for AI to get complex

Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani, besides looking at opportunities to expand his vast empire, is hooked on ChatGPT – the programme that trawls vast amounts of information to generate natural-sounding text on virtually anything – from crafting jokes to writing ad copy, debugging computer code, to even generating poems and essays.Adani, whose conglomerate has in recent years diversified from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centres and defence, penned musing from his visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting.’From a meetings perspective, this was perhaps my busiest WEF as I met over a dozen heads of states and several business leaders,” he wrote on LinkedIn, talking of new geopolitical couplings, climate change and tight-lipped evangelists and AI. Advancements in AI, or generative AI, was the buzzword at all the discussions at the WEF.”The recent release of ChatGPT (I must admit to some addiction since I started using it) is a transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures,” he said.Stating that generative AI will have massive ramifications, he said pioneering of chip design and large-scale production put the US ahead of the rest of the world and pave way for precision and guided weapons used in modern warfare.”Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI,” he said. In fact, Chinese researchers in 2021 published twice as many academic papers on AI as their American counterparts.”This is a race that will quickly get as complex and as entangled as the ongoing silicon chip war,” he added. ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot prototype, which is developed by OpenAI.Users can ask questions and the bot will respond with relevant, natural-sounding answers and topics. Responses from ChatGPT sound quite human-like and it is designed to mimic real conversations.The bot is capable of explaining, remembering what was said earlier in the conversations, elaborating on ideas when asked, and even apologizing when it gets things wrong. Talking of the new geopolitical couplings and its implications, Adani said global alliances are now issue-based rather than allegiance-based.”A very interesting remark made by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister that gave both China and the US ‘very important’ status highlights how fast geopolitical couplings are evolving,” he said.