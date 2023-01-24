Hyundai Motor India launches new car ‘Hyundai AURA’

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday launched the new “Hyundai AURA” — with an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600. The new Hyundai AURA comes available in six Monotone Colour Options — Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Teal Blue and Fiery Red. “As a customer-centric brand, it has been a continuous endeavour to push boundaries and ensure customer delight through our class-leading products. The new Hyundai AURA sets this benchmark even higher, adding meaningful experiences to our most loved customers’ smart mobility life,” Unsoo Kim MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said in a statement. The new car will offer over 30 Safety features, including four Airbags (first in Segment) as standard fitment and six Airbags as an option, according to the company. With first in Segment features like Wireless Charging, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – Highline and Fast USB Charger [Type-C], Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice recognition, and others, the new car offers advanced convenience. Moreover, the new Hyundai AURA comes equipped with three future-ready powertrain options that are RDE (Real Driving Emissions) compliant and E20 Fuel Ready — 1.2 L Kappa Petrol with 5 Speed Manual transmission, 1.2 L Kappa Petrol Smart Auto AMT, 1.2 L Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5 Speed Manual transmission. Kappa is the first Hyundai engine to be fitted with an accessory drive belt that does not require a mechanical auto-tensioning adjustment device.