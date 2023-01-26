Google Messages may soon let users make own profiles

Google will reportedly bring a new feature to its instant messaging application, Google Messages, which will allow users to create their own user profile. A screenshot of the new profile page was shared by a Reddit user u/seeareeff but was actually discovered by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, reports SamMobile. The profile page was discovered by navigating to the application’s Settings menu and searching for profiles. Currently, the page is not functional but once it becomes functional, users will be able to create their own profile with a photo, name and email address. The feature is likely to provide users a visibility option to select who can view their profile — Public, Contacts or Only You. If users select privacy to ‘Public’, everyone will be able to see their profile, including those to whom they respond. This profile page is currently under development.