National Digital Library for children to be set up:FM

National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents will be set up across genres. States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget, the Finance Minister said, ‘Infra will be provided to access national digital library’.

The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular, said Nirmala Sitharaman.