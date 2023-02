After subdued period of pandemic, capital investment outlay will be increased steeply by 33% to Rs 10L crore, which would be 3.3% of GDP, said Finance Minister.

Presenting the Union Budget today, she said, ‘This is will be three times more than that provided in 2019-2020.’

Also PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) developmental mission to be formed. This will provide safe housing, sustainable livelihood activities at Rs 15,000 cr, she added.