50 additional airports, heliports will be provided for regional air connectivity, said Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Presenting the Union By she, the Minister said, ‘157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014’.

India’s at the forefront of popularising Millets. We are the largest producer and second largest exporter of Sree Anna. Agricultural accelerator funds for agri start-ups. The fund will aim at bringing affordable solutions with modern technology and increase productivity, she added.