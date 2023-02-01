‘PAN to be used as common Biz identifier’

PAN to be used as common number for those doing businesses, said Finance Minister.

Presenting the Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman said, ‘KYC process to be simplified instead of one size fit all approach. One stop solution for identity and updating address maintained by various government agencies.’

All cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks & sewers to transition from manhole to machine hole mode,she added.

Eklavaya Model Residential Schools -in the next 3 years the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students, she added.