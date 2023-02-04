EVKS Elangovan files nomination for bypoll

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan filed his nomination as DMK front candidate for Erode (East) bypoll on Friday. “I will continue the works left back by my son E Thirumahan Everaa including finding a solution to traffic issues. Also, efforts will be taken to find a solution to the effluents problem without causing any hindrance to the textile units, dyeing sector and farmers,” he told reporters after filing his papers. Expressing confidence of winning the bypoll with a bigger victory margin, Elangovan refused to comment on queries related to BJP state president K Annamalai.