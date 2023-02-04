Stalin issues appointment orders to medical staff at Secretariat

Chief Minister MK Stalin issued 787 appointments and permanent work orders for 570 contract nurses, 177 darkroom assistants, 19 laboratory technicians, and 21 junior assistants on a compassionate basis on Friday at the Secretariat. “As many as 15,409 nurses have been appointed on contractual basis by medical staff selection board from 2015 to present in all government medical college hospitals, and primary healthcare in the state. The contract nurses will be appointed in the vacant postings available at the government hospitals operating under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS),” said a press release.