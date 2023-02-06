Parliament proceedings washed out for the day

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till Tuesday amid protests and sloganeering from opposition parties demanding a discussion and a probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

During the Budget session, which began on January 31, only the President’s address and the Budget presentation took place.

Even the motion of thanks on the President’s address could not be initiated as the opposition has remained resolute in raising its demand for a discussion over the Adani Group.

In the morning, there were 10 notices in the Upper House by the opposition on the issue but were disallowed.

Following pandemonium, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m., but later when it assembled again, the opposition demanded discussion on the Adani issue and the House was adjourned for the day