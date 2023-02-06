Soon train passengers can order food via WhatsApp

Train passengers would soon be able to order food through a WhatsApp number, with an interactive Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot handling their queries on e-catering and booking meals.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is already delivering meals on certain routes through WhatsApp number +91 8750001323.

“WhatsApp communication for e-catering services implemented on selected trains and passengers. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains,” the Railways said in a statement on Monday.

The IRCTC has started e-catering services through a specially developed website www.catering.irctc.co.in as well its e-catering app ‘Food on Track’, it said.