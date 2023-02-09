Vaathi trailer is out

The trailer for Dhanush’s film Vaathi was released yesterday. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and it has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. Dhanush is all set to portray the role of a maths teacher. In the trailer, Dhanush seems to be a crusader against the privatisation of education in India. And this seems to be the crux of the film. Set in the ‘90s, Dhanush is sent to one of the government schools as part of the faculty and that becomes the basic premise of the story. The difference in the value system of Samuthirakani and Dhanush’s character is also foundational to the narrative – one thinks that the education system should be profitable and the other resists the idea. The social drama is titled SIR in Telugu. And it is all set to be released worldwide on 17 February. The film also marks Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry.