Tiruvannamalai ATM heist: Special teams intensify probe

Chennai: Special teams of police are enquiring into the incident of a group of unidentified burglars breaking into four ATMs (automated teller machines) in Tiruvannamalai district in a single night and escaped with more than 72.4 lakh cash. They suspect that a gang from north India is behind the incident.

The incident happened at the intervening midnight between Saturday and Sunday when the burglars looted three SBI ATMs and a private ATM, all located within a 30km radius, in Tiruvannamalai district. The burglars had started from the SBI ATM located in Mariamman Temple, 10th street in Tiruvannamalai town, and with the help of a gas welder opened the ATM machine and stole 20 lakh cash.