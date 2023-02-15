Stone pelting in sea, TN fishermen attack K’taka counterparts

Chennai: The fishermen from Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka have lodged a police complaint against Tamil Nadu fishermen in connection with an incident of stone pelting which left eight of them injured.

The local fishermen had alleged that the incident took place when the fishermen’s boats had gone to the sea near Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu for fishing on February 8. The boats from Karnataka were surrounded by Tamil Nadu fishermen there and were attacked.

The Karnataka fishermen had taken videos of the incident and submitted them to the police. They had met the fisheries department Joint Director Harish Kumar and submitted a memorandum in this regard seeking protection.

Harish Kumar stated that he had received information on the Tamil Nadu fishermen having attacked Karnataka fishermen by pelting stones at them.