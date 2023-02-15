ED arrests Kerala ex-principal secy M Sivasankar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M. Sivasankar in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to alleged fund irregularities in state’s flood relief.

He was arrested on Tuesday night.

Sivasankar was summoned by the central agency to join the investigation in the matter on Monday and placed under arrest late on Tuesday night after two days of intense questioning. There are allegations that he was paid a bribe of Rs one crore.