Get, set, go for CCL

A bunch of biggest stars from eight film industries will come together for ‘Celebrity Cricket League’ (CCL) , which is starting from 18 February.

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), the largest Sportainment event in the nation, is back and better than ever.

Teams from eight different regions of India will compete in this season’s competition, giving it a National presence. Six cities, including Raipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Trivandrum, and Jaipur, will host 19 games.

Mumbai Heroes with Salman Khan as it is Brand Ambassador and Ritesh Deshmukh as its Captain, Chennai Rhinos with Arya as its Captain Jiiva as Icon Player and Vishnu Vishal as a Star Player, Telugu Warriors with Venkatesh as its Co-owner and Akhil as its captain, Bhojpuri Dabanggs with Manoj Tiwari as it’s Captain, Kerala Strikers with Mohan Lal as Co-owner and Kunchacko Bopan as it’s Captain, Bengal Tigers with Boney Kapoor as Owner and Jissusen Gupta as it’s Captain, Karnataka Bulldozers with Sudeep as it’s Captain, Punjab De Sher with Sonusood as it’s Captain.

With over 120 film celebrities involved in the league, this season is anticipated to be quite exciting for the spectators. Stadiums like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai have witnessed full attendance in previous seasons, and the present trend implies that comparable audiences are anticipated at all other locations.

The matches will be broadcast live, exclusively on 7 different ZEE TV networks. Zee Anmol Cinema will broadcast all 19 CCL games.