Vaathi – Review

Dhanush starrrer Vaathi speaks on the need for educational in today’s society. If his earlier film Asuran stressed on the need for education to grow big in life, Vaathi bats for free and fair education for all.

Produced by Nagavamsi S – Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is directed by Venky Atluri. It has Samyukta debuting as the female lead. The film also stars Bharathiraja, Saikumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Ken Karunaas, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavasasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, Praveena and others. The music has been composed by GV Prakash.

Bala sir(Dhanush) is Junior Lecturer at Tirupathi Educational Institute (TEI). The college management adopts several government schools in the rural areas of Tamilnadu and sends Balu to Chozhavaram Govt school to teach the students. Balu, with the help of another teacher Meenakshi (Samyuktha), ensures that the local students come to school, study hard and pass out in flying colours.

This makes the TEI Chairman Tripathi (Samuthirakani) unhappy. He wants his private institutions earn more and he wants to ruin Bala’s future plans. Why did he spoil Balu’s plans? What did Balu do next? The film has all the answers.

He nails the character with utmost ease and his performance in the emotional scenes is whistle worthy. He solely shoulders the entire film.

The emotional scenes between him and the students worked out big time. Samuthirakani as baddie is cliched. He has nothing much to do. His character is very predictable. Samyuktha is cute and a welcome addition to Tamil cinema.

The writing is good but execution could have been better. Predictable at places, it loses steam as it progresses. But for Dhanush’s screen presence, Vaathi would have been one more in the list.