EPS supporters celebrate verdict

Chennai : Supporters of Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami were in jubilant mood following the Supreme Court’s two-member bench verdict in their favour on Thursday.It came as a shot in the arm for EPS and their team as the apex court upheld the Madras High Court’s verdict on the conduct of the AIADMK’s General Council meeting on July 11. EPS was appointed as the interim general secretary of the party in that GC meeting.Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran called the verdict as a “temporary victory” to EPS and wondered whether he would be able to win the Erode East by-poll, while EPS supporter and former minister Natham R Viswanathan told media that it was a victory for the cadres, loyalists of Amma (Jayalalithaa) and justice delivered.