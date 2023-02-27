Polling begins in Erode East

Polling for the Erode East bypolls began here on Monday, with district collector Krishnan Unni being among the early voters. Voting began at 7 am.

While 77 candidates are in fray, the battle is likely between DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK’s KS Thennarasru. Nam Tamizhar Katchi’s Meneka Navaneethan is among the other candidates.

The election was necessitated due to the death of Elangovan’s son and Congress legislator E Thirumahan Everaa. The constituency has a little over 2.27 lakh voters and 238 polling stations.