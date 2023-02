Erode east bypoll: Tight race to between Cong, AIADMK to decide fate

Voting for the Erode East Assembly by-election began on Monday. The polling for tightly-contested Erode East bypoll began at 7 am.

Significantly, a total 77 candidates across political affiliations are vying for the prized Assembly constituency. However, the bypoll is being essentially seen as a tight race between Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK’s Thennarasu.

Elangovan is contesting the bypoll with support of the DMK, which is also the Congress’ bigger partner in the ruling alliance. After the recent Supreme Court ruling, which allowed him to remain at the helm of the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has a chance to emerge as a tall leader and reaffirm his hold on the party if the outcome of the Erode bypoll goes his way.

However, the AIADMK faces a stiff contest from the ruling DMK in the battle for the prized seat, with the Naam Tamizlar Katchi (NTK), the Desiya Morpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and several others players also in fray.