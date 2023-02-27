Erode outcome will have bearing on 2024 LS polls: Elangovan

The DMK-backed Congress candidate from Erode-East, EVKS Elangovan, on Monday said the result of the high-stakes bypoll will have a bearing on the outcome of next year’s general elections. The Congress leader said he was confident that he would win the prized Assembly seat by a thumping margin.

Speaking after casting his vote on Monday, the Congress candidate said, “We will win the bypoll by a big margin. The outcome of this election will have a bearing on parliamentary elections next year. We will win both the elections.”

“Ours is a secular front headed by the DMK. People in Tamil Nadu, especially those in Erode, are very secular-minded. So, I am sure we will win this election by a big margin,” Elangovan added.