Erode Bypoll:Cops maintain vigil at counting centre

Chennai: Police and para-military forces are mai taining vigil at Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) in Chithode where votes polled for Erode (East) bypoll will be counted on 2 March.

As soon as the polling came to an end last evening, electronic voting machines, voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) were brought and kept inside sealed rooms by election officials.

The Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamilnadu, is witnessing a bypoll following the sudden demise of the Congress MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa who was the great grandson of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and the son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president E.V.K.S. Elangovan. The 46-year-old legislator died of a cardiac arrest on January 4, 2023.