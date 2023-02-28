Sisodia moves SC challenging arrest

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in connection with the excise policy scam case. The plea is likely to be mentioned in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking an urgent hearing on his plea.

This comes a day after the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday granted 5 days remand of Sisodia to the CBI till March 4, to interrogate him in the excise policy case.

The senior AAP leader was produced before the court on Monday. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday. Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers staged protests in various states on Monday, crying vendetta behind Sisodia’s arrest and calling for his release at the earliest.

The workers were seen sitting on roads and chanting slogans while some staged a foot march wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades as the police tried to push them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.