Bihar Police files case against 4 YouTubers for uploading fake videos Bihar Police on Monday registered an FIR against for YouTubers in connection with alleged violence in Tamil Nadu against migrant workers. An FIR has been registered in the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) in Patna and one of the accused is leader YouTuber Manish Kashyap. Bihar Police also identified 30 fake videos uploaded on social media. Besides Kashyap, the other accused were identified as Aman Kumar, Rakesh Tiwari, and Youraj Singh. “A EOU team arrested one of the YouTubers Aman Kumar from Jamui district on Monday. He is accused of uploading old videos on social media and creating rumours. That video was completely fake. He was trying to create tension between people of Bihar and Tamil Nadu through such a video,” ADGP, Law and Order, G.S. Gangwar said. Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar wrote a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart R.N. Ravi seeking investigation into alleged violence on Bihari labourers in the state. The Tamil Nadu police has already denied any such violence in the state. The Tamilnadu DGP earlier claimed that the the videos uploaded on the social media was fake and the incidents appeared few weeks ago to Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.