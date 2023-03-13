Prithviraj, Shreyasi finish sixth in mixed trap at Doha WC

The Indian trap mixed team of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh finished sixth as the country’s shooters ended the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here on Sunday with just a bronze medal. Prithviraj and Shreyasi shot a combined score of 142 out of 150 in the qualification, which was a point less than the bronze medal match qualifying score of 143, attained by Turkey and Poland. On Saturday, Prithviraj had won an individual bronze in men’s trap. United States topped the tally with three gold. Prithviraj and Shreyasi needed to be among the top four in the 24-team trap mixed team field. They remained in contention till the 100-target stage but rounds of 23 each in the final set of 50 targets, pegged them back. The USA team comprising William Hinton and Alicia Kathleen Gough beat Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi and Sarah Alhawal 6-0 in the gold medal match to clinch the title. Poland won bronze. The ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup is scheduled in Bhopal from March 20.