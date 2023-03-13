Satish death case: Delhi Police questions staff at Malu’s farmhouse

Delhi Police on Sunday visited businessman Vikas Malu’s farmhouse where late actor Satish Kaushik attended the Holi party. All the farmhouse staff and guards who were present during the party on that day were being questioned, said sources. Delhi Police also checked the entries of all the registers of the guard room. Actor Satish Kaushik died at 66 following a cardiac arrest in Delhi on late Wednesday night. Kaushik attended a Holi party held at the Delhi farmhouse of businessman Vikas Malu where at the midnight, he complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital.