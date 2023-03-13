Vels Film offers IPO

Vels Film International Limited has offered shares to the public through ‘Initial Public Offering’ (IPO). The official press release issued by the company regarding this stated that the company is raising funds from the public for the first time through the IPO to the tune of Rs 34 crore, which will be utilised for film production. “The company is getting listed in the National Stock Exchange under SME platform. The price per share is fixed at Rs. 99 with an issue size of 34,08,000 shares. The IPO commenced on 10 March and closes on 14 March,” the release added. The release further said that the IPO is open to different categories of investors, viz., retail investors, non-retail investors etc as specified in the Prospectus, which is available in the website – www.velsfilminternational.com.