Paytm’s stay safe online campaign

Indian mobile payments and financial services company Paytm has collaborated with the MeitY on ‘Stay Safe Online’ Campaign during India’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) intergovernmental forum. A press release said that the G20-Stay Safe Online Campaign (www.mygov.in/staysafeonline) is aimed at creating awareness among citizens about online safety as more and more people are rapidly adopting digital payments. “The focus of the Stay Safe Online campaign is to promote cyber hygiene by educating them about online risk & safety measures. This campaign is in line with many such initiatives taken by Paytm and MeitY to sensitise users on online safety amid a greater usage of social media and digital payments,” the release added.