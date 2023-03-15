Excise policy scam: Bizman Abhishek Boinpally moves Delhi HC for bail

Hyderabad businessman Abhishek Boinpally on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the trial court’s order denying him bail in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Counsel representing Boinpally contended that his client is in custody since October 2022. The plea was, however, opposed by the ED saying that it lacks maintainability. A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma posted the matter for the next hearing on April 20, after hearing the arguments. Boinpally was a Director of Anoos Electrolysis & Obesity Pvt. Ltd, Anoos Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Robin Distribution LLP, Agasti Ventures, SS Mines & Minerals, Master Sand LLP, Neoverse Realty Pvt. Ltd., Zeus Networking Pvt. Ltd and Valuecare Esthetic Pvt. Ltd. On February 16, four others – Vijay Nair, Sarath Chandra Reddy, Sameer Mahendru and Benoy Babu – were also denied bail by Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Courts, M.K. Nagpal, who held that the method adopted by the five of them for committing the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) makes up for sufficient incriminating evidence.