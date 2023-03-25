Rahul is the epitome of unparliamentary behaviour: Anurag Thakur

Reacting to Congress’ allegations against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Gandhi is the epitome of unparliamentary behaviour and today people of Wayanad have got rid of him. Addressing a press briefing, Anurag Thakur said, “A member of the Lok Sabha for so long, from 2009 to 2014, has never been able to ask questions for Amethi in five years. In 13 years, Rahul Gandhi participated in only 21 discussions and didn’t introduce any single Private Member Bill. He thinks he is above the government, law and people of India.” He also said that the Congress leader is a habitual loose cannon. “Use of indecent language, insulting, bad words, all this had become the habit of Rahul Gandhi. He used to think that he can speak anything, without facing any consequences,” the BJP leader said. In a joint press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Rahul Gandhi has been convicted in a defamation case and sentenced to two-year jail. As per the law, conviction leads to disqualification from parliament membership.”