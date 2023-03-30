India reports 3016 new Covid cases

A total of 3016 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country with a daily positive rate of 2.73 per cent, a government release said on Thursday, adding that 15,784 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the same period. According to the release, 1,10,522 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 92.14 crores.

It stated further that a total of 1,396 recoveries were made from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,68,321. It stated that 220.65 cr total vaccine doses (95.20 cr Second Dose and 22.86 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Further, India’s active caseload currently stands at 13,509 with a rate of 0.03 per cent per day and with a recovery rate currently standing at 98.78 per cent.It stated that the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.71 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj called an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon after 300 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Capital on Wednesday.