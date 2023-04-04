Adani row: Rahul intensifies attack on BJP

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been convicted by the Surat court for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has categorically rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party`s allegations of Congress party “pressurising” the judiciary.

Training his guns at the Centre over the Gautam Adani issue, the former Congress MP asked, “Who has invested Rs 20,000 crore in the shell companies of Gautam Adani, whose money is that?”

The Congress leader said this while responding to reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital where he has arrived for the meeting to decide on the names of the next list of party candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

After reaching the AICC headquarters, Rahul was asked about the allegations put up by BJP on Congress`s “pressurising” judiciary, to which he replied, “Why do you always say what BJP is saying…every time you say what BJP is saying”. He further added, “There is a very simple thing. Who does the Rs 20,000 crore in the shell companies of Adani, belong to? These are benami, whose is it?”