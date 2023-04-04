India logs 3,038 Covid cases

New Delhi: India has reported 3,038 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,179, according to the union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, March 4, 2023.

A top epidemiologist cautioned that coronavirus infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days, indicating that the pandemic is still far from being under control despite the return of near-normalcy across society and the economy.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium identifies Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 as the leading variant in India, making up 60% of cases.

A member of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the laboratory consortium, said that 25-30% of cases are of other sub-lineages of the XBB variant only.