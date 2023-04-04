Modi extends wishes for Mahavir Jayanthi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes on the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira and said that he showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society.

Lord Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

“Today is a special day, when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” tweeted PM Modi.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir who was given the name of Vardhaman in his childhood.