Fire breaks out at furniture company in Kovai

Coimbatore: A fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing company in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Tuesday. According to the police, the cotton bed and sofa manufacturing unit of the company caught fire.

The police said that as soon as information about the fire was received, firefighting personnel rushed to the spot.

Efforts to control the fire are underway. The reason and time of the fire are yet to be ascertained. Further details on the incident are awaited. Earlier on March 14, a massive fire broke out in an old spare parts godown in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.