MS Dhoni completes 5,000 runs in IPL

Legendary India and Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni crossed the 5,000 run mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Dhoni accomplished this landmark during CSK’s second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni entered the game in the 19th over and hit two successive sixes before Mark Wood dismissed him. It was Ravi Bishnoi who took a brilliant catch while the batter attempted to hit his third straight six over short third man. Now in 236 matches, MS has scored 5,004 runs at an average of 39.09. He has scored 24 half-centuries in his IPL career, with the best score of 84*. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 135.53. He is also the seventh-highest run scorer in IPL history. He is behind stars like Virat Kohli (6,706 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (6,284 runs), David Warner (5,937 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,880 runs), Suresh Raina (5,528 runs) and AB de Villiers (5,162 runs).