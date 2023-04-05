LS, RS adjourned following ruckus

New Delhi: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2pm on Wednesday soon after the Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a day’s break. Some opposition MPs were also seen wearing black clothes in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid sloganeering by the opposition. The opposition MPs raised slogans on the Adani issue. The opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Amid the logjam in Parliament due to the BJP and Opposition parties locking horns over the Adani stocks issue, leaders of like-minded opposition parties attended a meeting in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament building on Wednesday morning.