Covid: Mock drills held in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling Covid19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai.

Mock drills are being conducted today across the nation today at hospitals to evaluate Covid-19 preparedness. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling Covid-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai.

The health minister said, “We have 350 or fewer Covid-19 infection cases in Tamil Nadu and no need to fear in our state as of now. We predict that 4th wave will be a mild effect compared to the third wave.” Meanwhile, in Haryana’s Jhajjar, a Covid-19 preparedness drill is being conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

On Friday, Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a review meeting with states, urged them to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials.

Mandaviya, during the meeting, also urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and sending sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and Influenza; and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

It was observed that 23 states and UTs had average tests per million below the national average.