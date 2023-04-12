Hockey India to re-launch of Hockey India League

The performance of the national men’s and women’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics and the fervent fanfare that they received after the same, rekindled the spirit of hockey that lives in the heart of our country. The Hockey India League (HIL) epitomised this spirit over the five seasons it was held from 2013-2017 bringing together the finest talent from across the world of hockey. The league was a true tribute to the sport and provided intensive exposure and competition for young talent also playing a pivotal role in growing Team India’s performance. To bring back the league, Hockey India announced Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as its exclusive commercial and marketing partner agency. This marks a significant step towards the awaited revival of the Hockey India League. Speaking on occasion, Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “I am very pleased because the Hockey India League was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of Hockey India. It will be a critical stepping stone for India and we are delighted to have Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) as our exclusive Commercial partners for the HIL. Their understanding of sport, esports, content, media & IP monetisation is unparalleled and we are very excited for what we could collectively achieve and deliver.” “I am delighted that we are moving towards the launch of a new era of the Hockey India League. It will revitalise not only hockey in India, but also bring fresh energy to the sport globally,” he continued.