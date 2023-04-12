Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy writes to Modi

New Delhi: Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has conveyed to her Indian interlocutors Kyiv’s desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dzhaparova handed over the letter to Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi during a meeting on Tuesday.

The MEA said the next round of foreign office consultations between the two sides will be held in Kyiv on a mutually convenient date.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine wrapped up her three-day visit to India on Wednesday. It was the first visit from Ukraine to India after Russia began its invasion of the east European country on February 24 last year.

The MEA said Ukraine requested for additional humanitarian supply, including medicines and medical equipment.