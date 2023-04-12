4 killed in ‘firing incident’ in military station

Bhatinda: At least four deaths have been reported in a firing at an army camp in Punjab’s Bathinda.

The firing inside the Bathinda Military Station took place early in the morning today. According to reports, the combing operation is underway and the area has been cordoned off.

Army’s South Western Command said in a statement that the firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 4.35 hours. “Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated.

Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” reads the statement.

“Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” it said. The details of the incident are not immediately known. According to reports, the police has reached the army camp but they are yet to get entry into the premises. As per reports, the firing took place inside the officers’ mess and all four dead were from the 80 Medium regiment.