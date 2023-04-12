All roads lead to Chepauk

Chennai: Legendary India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Dhoni is the most consistent skipper in IPL history. He has led CSK to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 editions). Though Mumbai Indians (MI) have won five IPL trophies, MS-led CSK enjoys the advantage of consistency. He has led CSK to the final four stage of the tournament in 11 out of 13 editions of the league, with the side finishing as runners-up on five occasions.

Dhoni has captained on 213 occasions in IPL, out of which he has won 125 matches, lost 87 and one match failed to produce a result. His win percentage of 58.96 makes him one of the most successful IPL captains in long term.

He also has had a one-season stint as skipper with Rising Pune Supergiant, a side that existed temporarily in IPL from 2016 to 2017. He could win only five matches and lost nine out of 14 during the 2016 season with the franchise, finishing seventh on the points table.

He has led CSK in 199 matches out of 213 so far, having won 120, lost 78, and one failed to produce a result. His win percentage with CSK as skipper is 60.30 per cent.