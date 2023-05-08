Class 12 results: Girls outshine boys

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination results were declared today by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library Complex, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

In Tamil Nadu, the total percentage of students passed reached 94.03% and in it 91.45% are male and 96.38% are female.

Virudhunagar has topped the districts with the highest number of passes. Tirupur and Coimbatore districts registered 97.79% and 97.59% pass respectively.

Also, 326 Government Higher Secondary Schools in Tamil Nadu have 100% pass rate.

This year, a total of the 8.51 lakh students registered for the HSC exam, of which 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream, more than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream, and around 14,000 students from the Arts stream.

As per the district-wise data released by the State School Education Department, 21,139 boys and 23,178 girls appeared for the board exam held between March 13 and April 3.

Of this,19,321 boys and 22, 399 girls cleared the exam. All amounting to 41,720 students clearing the exam out of 44,317.

As the usual trend, the pass percentage of girls was higher than boys in Chennai