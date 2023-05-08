TN CM inaugurates AVM Heritage Mueseum

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on May 7 inaugurated the AVM Heritage Museum at AVM Studios in Chennai. The museum houses old equipment used in mixing and editing, movie artefacts and around 40 cars and 20 bikes used by various actors and the founder of AVM, A.V.M. Meyyappa Chettiar. Actor Kamal Haasan, who was introduced as a child actor in ‘ Kalathur Kannama’, produced by AVM Studios, accompanied the Chief Minister, who was flanked by party MP T. R. Balu, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and the family of A.V.M. Saravanan.