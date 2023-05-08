TN CM lashes out at Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday took a jibe at Governor RN Ravi over his ‘the law and order situation is worse here’ remark and asked, “BJP-ruled state Manipur is burning. Is Tamil Nadu burning like Manipur “. While attending an event in Kancheepuram to mark the second anniversary of DMK rule, Stalin said, “Governor Ravi is saying that the law and order situation is worse here and Tamil Nadu is not a peaceful place. I’m asking you, Mr RN Ravi, BJP-ruled state Manipur is burning. Is Tamil Nadu burning like Manipur? Look at the riots that happened in Karnataka recently, the state is ruled by BJP isn’t it? Did this happen in Tamil Nadu?”